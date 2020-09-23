Trent and Orange Cassidy talk about signing with WWE

On the most recent episode of AEW Unrestricted, Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone interviewed Trent and Chuck Taylor, with Orange Cassidy also joining them at times. The three of them talked about various topics, including the experience that they had when it came to WWE.

Orange Cassidy and Trent talk about their experience with WWE

Orange Cassidy's style of wrestling is very unique and does not really suit that of WWE at all. In fact, even in AEW, there is a section of fans who are not altogether convinced by Cassidy's unique wrestling style, where he simply appears very lazy and reluctant in the ring. Thus, it's not a surprise that when he was asked about whether he had ever thought about heading over to WWE, Orange Cassidy replied very simply and quickly in the negative, saying that he had never really thought about it and that he had not tried out for WWE.

"I never tried out for WWE."

Trent was in one of the best matches of the year in AEW recently on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite. There he teamed with Chuck to face Santana and Ortiz in a Parking Lot Fight. Not everything went to plan and Orange Cassidy jumped in to help his friends, resulting in them coming away with the win, and then driving away in Sue's car, with Sue flipping Santana and Ortiz the finger.

Trent talked about his experience in signing with WWE very early on in his career as well.

"I got signed. I was in FCW when I was 19 - no, wait - 20. I was there from 2008 and then I was up on fake ECW for a little bit. It was like five years total from 2008 to beginning of 2013, but I was a little baby. Like, I shouldn't have been there; I didn't know what I was really doing."

