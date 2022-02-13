Trent Seven says WWE NXT UK is superior to NXT 2.0 (Exclusive)

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Phillipa Marie, current WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champion Trent Seven declared that his version of NXT is the best one.

"Yeah, I think we're the superior in-ring product. I mean, I'm just open to ride whatever comes our way," - Trent Seven

Seven went on to explain how having a WWE brand in the United Kingdom is what makes his NXT special.

"Absolutely anything could happen. You know? That's the joy of obviously, you know, setting this up over here in the UK. It's giving people a chance to like jump from, you know, across the Atlantic and be part of the WWE Universe in a different continent."

Seven is NXT UK Tag Team Champions with Tyler Bate

Currently, Seven holds the NXT UK Tag Team Championship as one half of Moustache Mountain. His partner is the UK brand's inaugural champion Tyler Bate, whom he's been teaming with for the majority of his career.

The team hasn't just had success in NXT, however. They've won the Progress Wrestling Tag Team Championships twice, and the Revolution Pro Wrestling Tag titles once. The pair also formed the faction "British Strong Style" along with Pete Dunne, and won Chikara's King of Trios in 2017. Dunne is currently a major presence in NXT 2.0.

Seven isn't just a pro wrestling pretty face, however. He originally intended to become an actor in is younger days. He even appeared as Hengist in Transformers: The Last Knight in 2017.

