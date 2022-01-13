"What an a**hole" - Former WWE Superstar details working relationship with Vince McMahon

Trevor Murdoch had some really weird interactions with Vince McMahon.

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch was recently a guest on My Mom's Basement to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about his time in WWE and his interactions with Vince McMahon, Murdoch shared one that was particularly strange.

"The interactions I did have with Vince were a little strange," Trevor Murdoch admitted. "One time, Lance and I were talking to a writer outside of gorilla about ideas. Vince got mad at somebody that was in the ring while TV was going on and left gorilla. Lance and I were the first two guys that he saw and just started chewing on us saying, 'My newest, youngest tag team isn't even watching the show. What the f**k,' and just cussing us making this big scene in the locker room about us not watching the show, even though we had been watching the show the whole time. None of that mattered. It really threw me off and I thought, 'What an a**hole.'"

Trevor Murdoch didn't have a conversation with Vince McMahon for "three or four months" upon joining WWE

As other former WWE talents have mentioned, Vince McMahon isn't someone that's easy to get time with. Murdoch also revealed in the interview that it took him three or four months to even have his first conversation with McMahon.

"I had a very weird relationship. I assumed when I got with the company that I would go in and meet the boss, talk to him, and get whatever I’m here to do lined up in that direction," Trevor Murdoch said. "I was there for like three or four months before I had my first conversation with Vince. He has a lot of people surrounding him, and a lot of people that want his attention. There were a lot of things that were micro managed there that I felt shouldn’t have been."

What do you make of Trevor Murdoch's comments? Have you ever worked for someone like Mr. McMahon?

Thanks to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription of the interview.

