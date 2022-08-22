"A lot of pride" – Trevor Murdoch on what it means to hold the NWA Worlds Championship (Exclusive)

The current NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, Trevor Murdoch, recently spoke about what the title means to him.

Murdoch is a wrestling veteran in his own right, having worked for companies like WWE and TNA, among others. The 41-year-old is also a former three-time WWE Tag Team Champion with Lance Cade. He signed with the NWA in 2019, where he is a two-time Worlds Heavyweight Champion.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Murdoch mentioned that holding the title meant he was representing the glorious legacy of past champions.

"I am the only one that went to his schooling and I’m the only world champion out of the bunch. I hold a lot of pride, a lot of respect for that world title. Also a lot of pressure too because not only do I carry a company and in future what’s moving forward with the company, I carry the past. I carry the respect and the pride of the men who carried the title before me and Harley [Race] was one of them."

He detailed that he was following in the footsteps of his mentor Harley Race, one of the greatest wrestlers to have held the championship.

"He [Harley] was a no-nonsense character. He 100% was the world heavyweight champion. Even when he lost the title, he was not afraid to let you know that he was still the world champion and he expected the same outlook and aggressiveness when it came to his students when he was training," added Murdoch. (From 3:15 - 4:00)

You can watch the full interview here:

Trevor Murdoch will be in action at the NWA 74th Anniversary Show

In one of the most highly-anticipated wrestling events this month, NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch will put his title on the line against challenger Tyrus.

Tyrus @PlanetTyrus @nwa #NWA74 is coming to you LIVE on PPV from NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch and NWA World's Television Champion Tyrus battle for the Ten Pounds of Gold! Tickets and Pay-Per-View available now! bit.ly/NWA74TIX Pay-Per-View: bit.ly/NWAPPV #NWA74 is coming to you LIVE on PPV from NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch and NWA World's Television Champion Tyrus battle for the Ten Pounds of Gold! Tickets and Pay-Per-View available now!bit.ly/NWA74TIX Pay-Per-View: bit.ly/NWAPPV @nwa https://t.co/G0bp0trcfs

Murdoch was initially set to defend the title against Nick Aldis at the 74th Anniversary show. However, the company's president Billy Corgan removed the latter from the match, granting the title shot to Tyrus, a man who is undefeated in the promotion.

The show will emanate from the Chase's Khorassan Ballroom in St. Louis, Missouri on August 27 and 28, 2022.

NWA 74 streams on FITE TV PPV worldwide on Aug 27th and 28th from St. Louis, MO. For tickets and more: NationalWrestlingAlliance.com.

