Trevor Murdoch opens up about his close friendship with Lance Cade

Trevor Murdoch signed with the NWA in 2019 and is the current NWA National Heavyweight Champion.

Trevor Murdoch is best known for his run in WWE, signing the promotion in 2005. Murdoch went on to appear in vignettes alongside Lance Cade later that year in August. The duo made their debut on RAW in September and quickly won the WWE World Tag Team Championships later that month at the Unforgiven PPV, defeating The Hurricane and Rosey. They went on to lose the titles to Big Show and Kane at Taboo Tuesday in November 2005. Murdoch and Cade were no longer a tag team by the end of that month.

They reunited as a tag team the following year in 2006, winning two more tag titles. Trevor Murdoch and Lance Cade ended up as three-time tag team champions in WWE.

Trevor Murdoch opens up about his former tag team partner Lance Cade

In a recent interview with Michael Morales Torres of Lucha Libre Online, Trevor Murdoch opened up about his former tag team partner Lance Cade. Murdoch said that he and Cade were close from the very beginning and instantly became friends:

Lance and I were brothers from the beginning. We were trained similar. Harley and Sean came from virtually the same generation. There was some generation crossing there. We had the same ideas on psychology of the in-ring and we instantly became friends and became brothers. It was a running joke for a long time in the WWE locker room. All the guys knew if you messed with one, you had to worry about the other because that's what we were. We were a tag team. We were friends. So if somebody was giving someone a hard time, I was right there around the corner. We're going: ‘Who do you think you are a man?’ This is no ***k you. There's a problem. We're going to handle it and it got to be a little bit of a reputation for us.

Trevor Murdoch was sent to SmackDown during the 2008 WWE Draft before being released from his contract days later. Lance Cade was release a few months later in October, 2008. Lance Cade unfortunately passed away in 2010.