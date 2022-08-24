"He’s not afraid to listen" - Former WWE Superstar reacts to Triple H taking charge

Triple H is making a lot of big changes to WWE programming, and wrestlers outside the company are taking notice.

Trevor Murdoch, who currently works for the National Wrestling Alliance, used to work with The Game back when he was part of WWE. Murdoch understands the kind of creativity Hunter has for the wrestling industry.

The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion recently sat down with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked for his thoughts on Triple H taking over creative for WWE, Murdoch offered high praise for the change and thinks it will be an excellent thing for WWE:

"I had a chance to work with DX and Hunter, behind the scenes, was constantly talking to us about wrestling and wrestling ideas," Trevor Murdoch recalled. "When I heard that Hunter was taking over, I was stoked. You’re gonna see a whole brand new product, in my opinion, a product we all love and enjoy again in about three months. You’re gonna take some time to build different angles and stuff like that, but one thing about Hunter is he’s not afraid to listen to the people and he’s smart enough not to give it all away." [H/T: Fightful]

Trevor Murdoch believes that Triple H will create proper builds on WWE programming

Trevor Murdoch is an old-school professional wrestler and can appreciate a story being told over time to increase interest in the product.

Murdoch believes Triple H won't be looking to hot-shot things and will be building to bigger matches and stories that will engage the WWE Universe in the months ahead.

"Right now there are some other companies out there, and I’m not gonna name any names, that are just throwing every single thing they have as soon as they get their hand on it," Trevor Murdoch continued. "They just wanna get it out and give it to the people. There’s something to be said about a nice, slow build on things. That’s what you’re gonna see out of Hunter in WWE. We’re gonna have this conversation in about three or four months, Sean, and we’re gonna be talking about what’s going on in WWE because they’re gonna have pro wrestling on their TV." [H/T: Fightful]

What do you make of Trevor Murdoch's comments? Are you as excited as he is about the future of WWE under Triple H? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Jacob Terrell