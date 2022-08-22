Former WWE star recalls Harley Race "smoking his cigarettes and just laughing" while he got sick (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Trevor Murdoch recently spoke about his experience training under legendary wrestler and Hall of Famer Harley Race.

Murdoch trained at Harley Race's Wrestling Academy during his early years in the business. After a short stint in the independent circuit, he went on to work with WWE from 2005-08. He also had a prominent stint with Impact Wrestling. Currently signed with NWA, Trevor is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion.

Murdoch was in an exclusive interview with Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling. He recalled training with Harley and falling sick during the strict regimen. Trevor also mentioned that other wrestlers often joked about when they would puke while the WWE Hall of Famer would be smoking and laughing.

Here's what the in-ring veteran said:

"He wanted guys that had heart. I remember the first three months of training with him, I got sick every single day. That's not an exaggeration. It almost became like a running joke where everybody was looking at the clock, 'Alright, Trevor is about 30-40 minutes in calesthenic. It's coming!' And Harley would be sitting in his couch smoking his cigarettes and just laughing." (From 4:01 - 4:25)

You can watch the full interview here:

Trevor Murdoch spoke about his time in WWE

During the same interview, the 41-year old spoke about being part of the WWE roster. He further mentioned that he enjoyed getting into the ring with some of the big men in the company like Kane and Big Show.

"Big Show and Kane. I was a young green horn wrestling those guys and they were in their peak physicial conditions. So they threw me around like a rag doll even at 6'4" and 250 pounds at that time." (From 1:30 - 1:45)

WrestleBooks @WrestleBooksLSC #WWE 15 years ago today, Lance Cade & Trevor Murdoch defeated The Hardys to win the World Tag Team Championship in Tampa, Florida. #ProWrestling #WWE Raw 15 years ago today, Lance Cade & Trevor Murdoch defeated The Hardys to win the World Tag Team Championship in Tampa, Florida. #ProWrestling #WWE #WWERaw https://t.co/PwWKDclpjx

Trevor also added that they were in their physical prime and tossed him around the ring like a rag doll.The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion will have to deal with another big man in the form of Tyrus later this month at NWA's 74th Anniversary show.

NWA 74 streams on FITE TV PPV worldwide on Aug 27th and 28th from St. Louis, MO. For tickets and more: NationalWrestlingAlliance.com.

