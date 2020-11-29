Trevor Murdoch is currently signed to the National Wrestling Alliance where he is the current NWA National Heavyweight Champion. Murdoch won the title from another former WWE Superstar, Aron Stevens, earlier this year on a UWN Primetime Live PPV.

Trevor Murdoch on the advice he got from WWE legend Shawn Michaels

Trevor Murdoch was recently interviewed by Michael Morales Torres of Lucha Libre Online. During the interview, Trevor Murdoch revealed some advice he had gotten from the legendary Shawn Michaels. Here's what advice Murdoch got from HBK:

I'll name-drop here a little bit and HBK gave me some real talk advice one time and I'll probably never forget it. He said: ‘Trevor, there's two types of people in this world. There's people that are given everything, people may not deserve it, but they're giving everything and then there's people that have to work for every single thing in their life. Trevor, you need to realize that you're one of those individuals that's going to have to work for everything thing in your life. But once you realize that's what you have to do, it'll become second nature to you and won't become work. It'll just become what you do to be successful and he was right and it hit me like a ton of bricks. It's very easy at times to get into a motive. Why does this guy get to do this? Will he ***k this up? He didn't do this. He ***sed off this person, but he's still getting that. But why? That's not right and I would let that eat on me and it became my focus. I'd be like, I'm not getting anywhere because of this ass**le and this ass**le. Well, no, I need to redirect that into let's just focus on me and what I've got to do, put your horse blinders on and realize that you're going to have to work for it and get out there and get it done. And to this day, I can hear those words and remember that conversation and it'll probably stick with me till the day I die.

Trevor Murdoch wrestled for WWE between 2005 and 2008. During his time in the WWE, he won three tag team championships alongside Lance Cade. Murdoch was released from his WWE contract in 2008, soon after being sent to SmackDown in the WWE Draft. Murdoch has also wrestled for TNA Wrestling in the past.