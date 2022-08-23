"Same business of micromanaging" – Trevor Murdoch explains the difference between WWE and other promotions (Exclusive)

Current NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch recently spoke about some of the differences in booking between WWE and other companies.

Murdoch is an in-ring veteran trained by the legendary Harley Race. He signed with WWE back in 2005 and went on to become a three-time tag team champion with Lance Cade. During their stint, the faction had some memorable matches with the Hardy Boyz, Cryme Tyme, and the team of Big Show & Kane.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Murdoch detailed some of the problems different promotions face. He stressed that a lot of other promotions try to micromanage their wrestlers and matches in the same way WWE has been accused of doing.

He also mentioned that promoters wanted the bouts to be flawless but acknowledged that none of his matches were picture-perfect:

"What a lot of people don't know too is a lot of other promoters in other companies, whether it be larger companies or independent promotions, they all try to run in that same business of micromanaging. Knowing where everything is so everything has got to be picture-perfect. And I've never been in a fight that was picture-perfect." (10:43 - 11:09)

Trevor Murdoch spoke about the freedom in NWA over WWE

Having worked with Impact Wrestling and WWE in the past, Murdoch spoke about how NWA President Billy Corgan books the show. He detailed that Corgan often shared a vision of the match card and then allowed the wrestlers to go out to the ring and craft a story:

"Billy lets us go out there and craft that magic because he trusts in our ability to go out there and tell the story to the fans. That's needed," Murdoch said. (11:10 - 11:23)

Trevor Murdoch will have his task cut out for him when he defends the Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Tyrus at NWA 74. The show will emanate from the Khorassan Ballroom at Chase Park Plaza in St. Louis, Missouri later this month.

NWA 74 streams on FITE TV PPV worldwide on Aug 27th and 28th from St. Louis, MO. For tickets and more: NationalWrestlingAlliance.com.

