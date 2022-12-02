Trey Miguel wants to face released WWE Superstar

Trey Miguel is currently one of the top wrestlers in Impact Wrestling. His insane ring skills and character work have helped him amass a fan following. Miguel recently showed interest in facing former NXT Superstar Nash Carter.

In such a short span of time, Trey has evolved to become a bonafide star within the company.

However, before Trey Miguel could become a successful singles wrestler, he was part of a group called The Rascalz, which also featured Wes Lee and Nash Carter. Together, the trio was quite popular with fans for their unique offense and in-ring acumen.

Miguel is the current X-Division Champion after questionably defeating Black Taurus last month. Trey Miguel spoke to WrestleZone recently, where he was asked if he would like to face his former partner Nash Carter for the title.

“In any facet, I could share a ring with Zach [Nash Carter] again, I’d love to. Whether it be tag teaming or smacking him in the back of the head and spray painting his hair green. I’d love to do either. Zach’s my favorite person in the world to share a wrestling ring with aside from Dez[mond Xavier] and Myron [Reed] and I’d never think twice about that opportunity if it presented itself.” [H/T WrestleZone]

Trey Miguel loves to see people's reactions to him

During the same interview with WrestleZone, Miguel stated that it's his favorite thing to see how people react to his questionable actions. He also mentioned his match against Black Taurus, where he cheated to win the X-Division Championship.

“It’s been my favorite thing, scrolling online and seeing these reactions and seeing, ‘is this a heel turn or is he just being a rascal?’ And I cheated to win [laugh]. I cheated to win. How do I explain that? I sprayed a man in the face with a can of spray paint. That’s not only illegal to do in wrestling, but that’s toxic. My man had to probably go wash it out. He might be blind." [H/T WrestleZone]

At 28 years old, it's no surprise that Miguel's career is just getting started. Considering everything he's achieved so far, a very promising career is ahead for the X-Division Champion.

