Tributes pour in for former WWE Superstar Mike 'Mantaur' Halac

Former WWE Superstar Mantaur, aka Mike Halac, has seemingly passed away at the age of 55. Tributes have been pouring in from all corners of the wrestling world on social media.

Pro-wrestling veteran Mantaur worked for WWE in the mid-90s and had stints in ECW and WCW as well. He wrestled his last WWE match in 1997.

As per several sources on social media, Mantaur has seemingly breathed his last. The former WWE Superstar was 55 years old and a legend of the industry with years of experience behind him.

Mike Halac wrestled some of the biggest names in the business during his heyday. Some of the stars that he collided with during his WWE run were Bret Hart, Bam Bam Bigelow, and Bob Holly. On June 30, 1997, he participated in a Six-Man Tag Team match alongside Recon and The Interrogator. The trio won the contest, which was also the last WWE bout for the legend.

Halac's ECW run lasted for one month. In December 1995, he wrestled four matches for ECW before parting ways with the promotion. Halac's WCW run also didn't last long and consisted of a single appearance. On September 22, 1997, he defeated Damian 666 in a dark match on an episode of Monday Nitro.

