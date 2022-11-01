Trick or Street Fight, Halloween party - potential spoilers for this week’s episode of WWE RAW

Tonight's edition of WWE RAW will feature several Halloween elements throughout the show.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, there will be a Halloween party featuring costumes tonight on RAW. Riddle may dress up as Elias' younger brother Ezekiel for the Halloween bash.

Brock Lesnar is also scheduled to appear on tonight's show. Brock recently attacked Bobby Lashley and cost him the United States Championship. The All Mighty will be looking for revenge this Saturday night at Crown Jewel.

Nikki Cross is slated to battle RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair in a non-title match. Nikki interfered in last week's main event between Bianca and Bayley. She is back to her old gimmick and is no longer almost a superhero. Bianca Belair will once again defend the RAW Women's Championship against Bayley at Crown Jewel in a Last Woman Standing match.

Matt Riddle will reportedly battle Otis in a Trick or Street Fight on tonight's show. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to make a rare appearance on the red brand as well. Roman will defend his titles against Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel this Saturday.

Roman Reigns warns Logan Paul ahead of WWE Crown Jewel

Roman Reigns issued a warning to Logan Paul ahead of this Saturday's premium live event.

The popular YouTuber posted a photo of himself training with Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels for the match at Crown Jewel. Reigns took to Twitter to say that Logan better be training with God ahead of their title match.

"He’s gonna need all the help he can get. Hopefully he’s training with God next week.#WWECrownJewel," tweeted Roman Reigns.

Roman is closing in on 800 days as champion. Logan Paul is entering the match at Crown Jewel as a heavy underdog as it is only the third match of his career. It will be interesting to see what Roman has to say tonight before the match this Saturday at Crown Jewel.

Are you looking forward to tonight's Halloween themed edition of RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

