Trick Williams addresses former champion being attacked on WWE NXT last week; confesses whether or not he did it

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Trick Williams addressed former Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar being attacked backstage last week. He also commented on whether or not he was responsible for it.

The current NXT Champion said that Noam Dar blindsided him two weeks ago, and he knows how the latter feels, having been the victim of a backstage attack before. Trick Williams made it clear that he was not behind the attack. He said that if he wanted to attack Dar, the latter would've been unconscious.

Lash Legend, Jakara Jackson, and Oro Mensah of The Meta-Four then came out. Jackson told Trick to stop playing, and that he wasn't tricking them, because they knew it was him. Oro Mensah told Williams to admit that he was a low life and that he didn't deserve to be NXT Champion.

Expand Tweet

However, Lash Legend defended Trick Williams by saying that he didn't do it because he's been in a similar position before. Joe Coffey then came out and told Williams that he was about to find out why he was talking to him. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang ambushed Trick and assaulted him in the ring. Je’Von Evans tried to help Trick but they were outnumbered.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback