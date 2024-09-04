Trick Williams brawls with RAW star on WWE show after confrontation with current champion

Trick Williams just brawled with a RAW star on a WWE show. This happened during his confrontation with a current champion.

Pete Dunne has taken a darker road in recent weeks ever since he started feuding with Sheamus on RAW. Even on NXT, he was seen brooding when Trick Williams reached out to him for some advice after losing his NXT Title. Little did Trick know that this would be the beginning of their rivalry, as Dunne would attack him shortly after.

Tonight on NXT, Trick called out Pete Dunne at the start of the show, but he was interrupted by Ethan Page. The former AEW star told him that he should kickstart the show since he won at NXT No Mercy. Williams told Page that he called the match down the middle like he said he would, but he's coming for the NXT Title after dealing with Dunne.

Trending

Ethan Page said that he would defend his title on the CW Network in four weeks but questioned if Williams would even make it to the show. Just then, Dunne tried to ambush Williams from behind, but it was scouted. Both men then brawled, and security came out to separate them.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if Trick Williams will be able to put Pete Dunne behind him soon and focus on regaining the NXT Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback