Trick Williams break silence after making WWE history

By Ishan Dubey
Modified May 26, 2025 04:34 GMT
WWE NXT star Trick Williams (Image via WWE.com)
WWE NXT star Trick Williams (Image via: WWE.com)

Trick Williams made history at NXT Battleground after defeating Joe Hendry in the main event and becoming the new TNA World Champion. After the show, Trick reacted to his title win in a video clip released by WWE on their X (fka Twitter) account.

Trick Williams introduced the TNA World Championship belt into the match and tried to hit Hendry with it but was stopped by the referee. Hendry then tried to hit him with a standing ovation, but it was countered, and he fell face-first into the championship.

Trick then took the advantage by hitting Joe Hendry with a Trickshot to win the match and become the new TNA World Champion. This was the first instance where the TNA World Championship was defended in a WWE ring. Trick made history by becoming the first active WWE wrestler to win the TNA World Title.

After the show, WWE released a video of Trick with the championship on their official X account. The champ broke silence and stated the following:

""Let's talk about it!"
Fans are really excited for Trick's reign as the new TNA World Champion. It'll be interesting to see how this works out, as Trick is still officially a member of the NXT roster.

TNA President Carlos Silva was stunned after Trick Williams won the TNA World Title

After Trick shockingly dethroned Joe Hendry by nefarious means in the main event of Battleground, TNA President Carlos Silva was in shock. Carlos was visibly stunned and was in disbelief after Trick took home his promotion's world championship.

It is pretty obvious that Trick Williams wouldn't have won the TNA World Title without Carlos' approval of the finish. However, this will lead to very interesting segments on both promotions, as Trick will have to compete regularly on TNA programming as their world champion.

Fans are curious to see how this reign will turn out with Trick still being a WWE star.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
