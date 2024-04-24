Trick Williams breaks silence with an emotional message following NXT Championship win

Trick Williams finally broke his silence and delivered an emotional message after winning the NXT Championship on Tuesday in Week One of the NXT Spring Breakin' event.

Williams faced off against Ilja Dragunov in a championship match with high stakes. It was not just for the NXT Championship because if Whoop That Trick had lost, he would have been forced to leave the white and gold brand.

After a hard-hitting match, Whoop That Trick defeated Dragunov after countering the Torpedo Moscow with a Trick Shot to earn a victory via pinfall. The Mad Dragon showed respect to his opponent, handing him the NXT Championship and hugging him afterward.

During his first photoshoot as the NXT Champion, Sarah Schreiber asked Trick Williams about his huge win. Whoop That Trick was emotional and attributed his win to hard work. He also promised that he was just getting started and would keep on fighting to retain his title.

"It means the world to me, man. I've been fighting for a long time for this. This is a testament to hard work. I've been fighting for this, and I come from fighters. I've been fighting my whole life. My mom is fighting right now, she's in the hospital. My brother's fighting for a long time, it's all good. This is bigger than me. It's not just for me but it's for everybody. The people who love me, the people who had my back for a long time. They taught me how to fight and I'm gonna keep fighting. I'm never gonna stop fighting. Believe that," Trick Williams said. [0:16 - 0:39]

What the future has in store for Whoop That Trick remains to be seen.

Trick Williams to be the new face of NXT

With Trick Williams winning the NXT Championship, it appears he will be the new face of the white and gold brand heading into the WWE Draft 2024. Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes are likely getting called up to the main roster, so NXT needs a new face to carry the brand into its next era.

Whoop That Trick has proved over the past year that he was one of the most popular superstars on NXT. There is likely going to be a new set of challenges for the 29-year-old star following his triumph at the NXT Spring Breakin' event.

Lexis King was victorious over Baron Corbin, Tony D'Angelo is due for another title shot, Karrion Kross of The Final Testament could be looking for a new target and the upcoming WWE Draft might bring more names into the fold for the potential challengers of the newly crowned NXT Champion.