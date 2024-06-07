Trick Williams comments on possibly defending his NXT Championship against a TNA wrestler

Current NXT Champion Trick Williams has discussed whether he would be interested in defending his title against someone from TNA Wrestling. He did not mention a specific name but admitted that he was interested.

During the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match, TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace made a shocking appearance during the bout. She made another unexpected appearance last week on NXT, where she confronted Roxanne Perez. She competed in her first singles match in WWE against Stevie Turner this week, which she won.

While speaking to The Ringer Wrestling Show, Trick Williams discussed WWE's partnership with TNA Wrestling and commented on whether he would also be interested in facing someone from the promotion.

"I mean, all challenges are welcome. You know, like I say, I consider it an honor that we built up the brand enough and that we built up this title right here enough that there's people who want to go get it. So, anybody who wants to can come get it, yeah, man. I mean, the door is open and now that we're doing it, let's do it," Trick Williams said. [1:18:28 - 1:18:47]

What the future has in store for Whoop That Trick remains to be seen.

Trick Williams said CM Punk has been a blessing for everyone in NXT

Current NXT Champion Trick Williams spoke highly of CM Punk during a recent interview. The Best in the World is currently not medically cleared to compete, but he still shows up backstage in NXT to help the younger talent.

Whoop That Trick told Adrian Hernandez that CM Punk has been a blessing for him and his colleagues in NXT. He also gave a shout-out to the former WWE Champion.

"Mentor is a perfect way to put it, man. He has been a blessing for all of us who would take the time to actually go talk to him and reach out to him. He’s helped me with a few things that I feel like, if the crowd knew about it, they would be very grateful that he did. I’ll just leave it there. Shoutout to CM Punk. He’s been a positive light for all of us here in NXT," Trick Williams said.

Former AEW star Ethan Page will make his in-ring WWE debut at NXT Battleground this Sunday. He will challenge Trick Williams for the NXT Championship.

