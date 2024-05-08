Trick Williams controversy revealed; "He's your daddy" chant forces popular WWE star to break character

Trick Williams' controversy was revealed tonight on WWE NXT. Fans chanted, "He's your daddy," which caused a popular star to break character.

Since his run as NXT Heritage Cup Champion, Noam Dar has been on a whole other level. He has been able to establish himself as one of the top heels in NXT. His brash overconfidence and ego make it easy for fans to hate him. His in-ring skills have also been quite consistent, and his matches have been well-received. Hence, he has his eyes set on bigger goals.

Noam Dar claimed he had some controversial evidence against NXT Champion Trick Williams and even invited him to the Supernova Sessions. During the entire segment, fans were more interested in Lash Legend's relationship with Trick Williams with "He's your daddy" chants. These chants caused Noam Dar to break character as he cracked up.

When Lash opened the envelope containing the controversial evidence, it showed Trick pinning Dar with the latter's foot under the ring ropes. Dar then said this win gave Wiliams the momentum he needed to beat Ilja Dragunov, but his whole title reign has been built on a lie.

Trick even addressed the chants by saying that he isn't the daddy. Trick then turned his attention to Lash and said that this was about them. Dar took this opportunity to blindside the NXT Champion. He then picked up the title, indicating his future plans.

Based on what transpired tonight on NXT, it looks like Noam Dar could be next in line to face Trick Williams for his title.

