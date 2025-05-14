Trick Williams gets a big wake-up call about his WWE future ahead of historic championship match

Trick Williams was involved in a backstage segment with Joe Hendry on the latest episode of WWE NXT. The two stars had a contract signing in Ava's office to make their TNA Championship match official for Battleground.

Trick told Hendry that he did this to himself, and stated that the latter took his opportunity and the thing that meant the most to him, so he was going to take what meant the most to the TNA star, which was his title. He said Joe Hendry should've stayed in his sweet spot where he was getting his flowers, where he was the man, and that next Sunday, they're going to Battleground.

Joe Hendry said Trick Williams forgot about taking risks and having confidence to do and be more, and that the latter started b*tching about what he deserved and should've been handed. Ava had to warn the two stars to calm down. Williams said the match is historic because of him, and that he's bigger than NXT and TNA combined, as he's Hollywood Trick.

He then said that next Sunday, he's taking Joe Hendry's thing, his title, and his brand before finally signing the contract. Joe then hit Trick Williams with a wake-up call. He told him that he'll have no path to gold after he loses the match, and that the latter will find out what it's like for their 15 minutes of fame to expire.

