Trick Williams gets new WWE name; TNA Wrestling star fires massive shots

NXT The Great American Bash featured the contract signing between Joe Hendry, Trick Williams, and Mike Santana for the TNA World Championship match at Slammiversary. NXT General Manager Ava came out for the segment and invited all three men to sign the contract.
Before signing the contract, all three stars took verbal shots at each other. Santana talked about how much the TNA World Championship means to him and how Williams doesn't respect it enough.
One of the most notable verbal shots was taken by Mike Santana when he gave Trick Williams a new nickname. Santana referred to the TNA World Champion as Trick Hollywood and also claimed that he has gotten soft over time.
"But to keep a buck with you, Trick, I think you've gotten soft, baby boy. So next week, we're gonna find out whether or not Trick Hollywood or Hollywood Trick, however you wanna say it, it's all sizzle and no steak," he said.
The three men will compete in a Triple Threat match for the TNA World Championship at Slammiversary next week. Hendry and Santana teamed up to take out Trick Williams at the end of the segment as well. It'll be interesting to see who leaves Slammiversary as TNA World Champion.
