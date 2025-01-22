  • home icon
  Trick Williams knocks out 30-year-old WWE star backstage on NXT following his comments about him

Trick Williams knocks out 30-year-old WWE star backstage on NXT following his comments about him

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jan 22, 2025 04:07 GMT
Trick Williams is a former NXT Champion (Image via WWE.com)
Trick Williams is a former NXT Champion (Image via WWE.com)

Trick Williams was involved in a backstage confrontation with Wes Lee on the latest episode of WWE NXT. He attacked the latter after he said something about him that he didn't like.

The Kardiak Kid was speaking to Dion Lennox in the locker room during a backstage segment ahead of their match. He then turned his attention to Trick, a former champion. Wes Lee took a shot at Williams by saying that he went from the penthouse to the outhouse. He told Trick that it must sting seeing Eddy Thorpe get another opportunity for the NXT Championship.

Before Wes Lee could finish his sentence, Trick smacked him. The 30-year-old couldn't even stand up on his feet properly. Later on, The Kardiak Kid defeated Dion Lennox in their singles match. He proceeded to call out Williams after the bout.

also-read-trending Trending

The former NXT Champion got into a brawl with Wes Lee in the ring. He hit him with a few shots and sent him over the top rope. Trick Williams agreed to face the latter next week in Atlanta. It'll be interesting to see who walks out victorious.

Edited by Angana Roy
