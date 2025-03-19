  • home icon
Trick Williams knocks out WWE star who recently assaulted Shawn Michaels; referee forced to stop the match

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Mar 19, 2025 02:29 GMT
Trick Williams and Shawn Michaels
Trick Williams is a former NXT Champion (source: WWE.com)

Trick Williams just knocked out a WWE star during their match. This star previously assaulted Shawn Michaels.

Eddy Thorpe has undergone a massive transformation in recent months in pursuit of the NXT Championship. This also got him his first NXT Title match against Trick Williams on the December 17 episode. However, the match ended with a double pinfall finish. Thorpe was unsatisfied with the results, so he shoved Shawn Michaels after the match.

Eddy Thorpe inserted himself into the NXT Championship match at New Year's Evil against Oba Femi and Williams, which resulted in Trick losing his title. This was the beginning of the heated feud between Thorpe and Williams. The two men battled each other in a strap match at NXT Vengeance Day 2025, with Thorpe emerging victorious. However, Williams was not done with Thorpe.

Hence, tonight on the black and silver brand, these two bitter rivals competed against each other in an Underground match. Williams showed that he wasn't playing around when he hit Thorpe with the Trick Shot and then hammered him with several vicious blows until the referee stopped the match.

It will be interesting to see if Trick Williams can get back into the NXT Championship picture after tonight's win.

Edited by Angana Roy
