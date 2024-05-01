Trick Williams receives a warning from female WWE star after becoming NXT Champion

Trick Williams opened this week's episode of Spring Breakin' after dethroning Ilja Dragunov last week to capture the coveted NXT Championship. He was confronted by Lash Legend, who came out holding an envelope.

On RAW this week, The Mad Dragon was drafted to the red brand during the 2024 WWE Draft. During Trick's promo, he sent a message to his former opponent by wishing him the best on the main roster.

Trick Williams went on to say that there's a new era, the "Whoop That Era," as he's the top champion on the show. He also said that he was going to keep breaking records before he was confronted by The Meta-Four's Lash Legend.

She had an envelope in her hand. She told him that his head was in the clouds and he wasn't focused, but she had something for him.

Trick asked her what was in the envelope and whether she wanted him to sign some medical waiver. Lash Legend said what she got in the envelope was the truth.

She then told Trick Williams to enjoy his NXT Title run now because it will all come crashing down soon, and things will get really hot. Trick will be a guest on the Supernova Sessions next week.

What do you think was in the envelope?