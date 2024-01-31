Trick Williams receives a warning not to trust Carmelo Hayes by current WWE champion

Trick Williams was involved in an in-ring segment with Ilja Dragunov in the main event of this week's episode of WWE NXT. The current NXT Champion gave Trick a warning about his best friend, Carmelo Hayes.

The Mad Dragon is set to defend his NXT Championship against Williams at NXT Vengeance Day 2024. The challenger will be pulling double duty that night, as he will also be competing in the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

During the latest edition of NXT, Whoop That Trick got in the ring and called out Ilja Dragunov. The NXT Champion said he loved the look that Trick had on his face. Dragunov went on to mention that Trick may be getting some bad advice and that he should not let Carmelo Hayes give him the wrong information.

Ilja said he and Trick had a relationship based on respect. The latter agreed that Dragunov did push him to the next level, but he thought that Ilja pushed their match back because he knew that Trick Williams would be double booked at Vengeance Day 2024. Ilja then told Trick that it was his own fault that he and Carmelo had a place in the finals and that he should maybe be more concerned about his partner.

Trick said that they were going to win the tournament and that he was going to dethrone Ilja Dragunov after that. The NXT Champion said that Williams was not focused and that he did not know who to trust. The Mad Dragon added that their rivalry made Trick more of a man than Melo ever did.

Expand Tweet

After some more back-and-forth on the mic, Trick Williams and Ilja Dragunov shook hands and embraced each other. They were both ambushed by Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker, but Carmelo Hayes came out to make the save.

Do you think Trick will dethrone llja Dragunov? Sound off in the comments section below!

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here