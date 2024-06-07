NXT Champion Trick Williams has opened up about his conversation with Sexyy Red after they met for the first time. The hip-hop artist made her first WWE appearance on last week's episode of NXT.

She unveiled the new Women's North American Championship and announced that she'll host NXT Battleground this Sunday. She was also at ringside for Trick Williams and Je'Von Evans' tag team match against Gallus in the main event.

During a recent appearance on The Ringer Wrestling Show, Trick Williams stated that after he met Sexyy Red, the latter told him that she knew who he was. He also commented on Sexyy Red spicing up his entrance.

"It was dope, man. Meeting Sexyy Red was like meeting one of my cousins. She a real chick, you know, from around the way. So when I met her that Tuesday, she say Trick Williams, I know who you are. I say I know who you are too. You know what I mean? What we about to do about this today? She was just game, man. She was ready to have a good time, and it was so natural out there. So it was fun, you know, my entrance, she even spiced that up a little bit. I wasn't expecting all that," said Trick. [1:03:43-1:04:19]

Trick Williams will defend his WWE NXT Championship against Ethan Page at Battleground

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, former AEW star Ethan Page officially signed his contract to become a member of the roster. However, he made things interesting by adding a stipulation in the contract.

This granted him a match at NXT Battleground for the coveted NXT Title. This will also be his first match in WWE. The other stipulation was that if he wins the match, it'd be the end of the Whoop That era.

It'll be interesting to see whether he'll emerge as the new champion.

