Trick Williams sends four-word message after NXT Spring Breakin' triumph

Trick Williams sent a four-word message to his followers on social media after winning the NXT Championship in Week One of the NXT Spring Breakin' event.

Williams challenged Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship at NXT Spring Breakin' with a stipulation that if he lost, he would leave the white and gold brand forever. The two superstars engaged in a hard-hitting match, with Whoop That Trick kicking out after getting hit with three H-Bombs, one from the ground, one from the middle rope, and one from the top rope.

The 29-year-old star would hit a Trick Shot to the back of Dragunov's head before the two set up the finish. The Mad Dragon was looking to execute Torpedo Moscow when Williams countered with a Trick Shot for the win.

In a post on his official X/Twitter account, Williams shared pictures of himself with the NXT Championship. Whoop That Trick also penned a four-word message to his followers.

"Let's talk about it," Trick Williams shared.

What the future has in store for the newly crowned NXT Champion remains to be seen.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H congratulated Trick Williams after his huge win

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H was one of many people who congratulated Trick Williams following his triumph in Week One of the NXT Spring Breakin' event. The Game called it a well-deserved victory for the 29-year-old star, while also mentioning that the Trick Williams era of NXT was looking bright.

"Congratulations to @_trickwilliams on a hard-fought match, and a well-deserved victory, against one of #WWENXT's toughest in @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR. The era of Trick Williams is looking bright. #NXTSpringBreakin #AndNew," Triple H shared.

Trick's victory marked the dawn of a new era of NXT with the upcoming WWE Draft expected to affect the future of the white and gold brand. Fightful Select reported that there will be a "renewed focus" on NXT being re-established as WWE's third brand.

Ivar, Natalya, and The Final Testament appearing on the developmental brand in the past two weeks was a sign of things to come. More main roster stars were present during Week One of NXT Spring Breakin' such as Damian Priest, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate, the Creed Brothers, and Ivy Nile.

Natalya was present in a segment with Lola Vice and Karmen Petrovic, with Shayna Baszler also getting involved later on. The Queen of Spades will be in Vice's corner during the latter's NXT Underground Match against Natalya, who will be accompanied by Petrovic.