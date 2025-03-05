Trick Williams wins in under 10 seconds; knocks out WWE star

Tonight's episode of NXT saw Trick Williams put on a show. The former two-time NXT Champion not only won his match in under 10 seconds, but he also knocked out a WWE Superstar.

Ad

Kale Dixon confronted Williams earlier in the night as he interrupted a conversation between Trick and Ava. Eager to avoid further backstage commotion, the NXT General Manager booked the match, but as mentioned earlier, it didn't last long. Dixon entered the ring first, and Trick Williams soon followed. However, the latter didn't waste any time.

As soon as the bell rang, Williams charged at Dixon and hit him with the Trick Shot. The move was enough to knock Kale Dixon out cold, and the referee, seeing as Dixon could not continue, decided to end the match and announce Williams as the winner.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Soon after the match, the 30-year-old got on the mic and called out Eddy Thrope as the cause of his anger. The latter obliged and came out but kept his distance. They exchanged a few words and agreed to face each other in an NXT Underground match two weeks from now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.