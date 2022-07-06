Trick Williams wins against heavily pushed NXT Superstar with the help of a dirty tactic

Wes Lee saw himself on the losing end of his latest match in NXT against Trick Williams after his opponent blindsided him by using "rubbing alcohol."

Due to his athleticism and in-ring charisma, Wes Lee is one of NXT 2.0's rising stars. However, Trick Williams also has support from the North American Champion, Carmelo Hayes.

During a match on NXT: The Great American Bash, Lee came in shorthanded after Williams used the help of Carmelo Hayes and a foreign object, supposedly rubbing alcohol.

The match started with both men locked up. Trick overpowered his opponent by pushing him to the corner where Hayes was. However, Lee got out of the hold and hit some of his moves.

Williams again went into the corner to talk to the North American Champ. The latter then gave him 'water' while whispering some advice. The match picked up the pace with Trick and Lee back on their feet.

As the match neared its conclusion, Wes tossed Trick out of the ring. With his back turned to his opponent and the referee, Williams poured what seemed to be rubbing alcohol on his hands.

The match ended with Williams connecting a spinning whirlwind kick to his opponent after rubbing the alcohol into Lee's eyes. After the pinfall victory, the North American Champion joined Trick in the celebration.

