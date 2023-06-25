Trinity Fatu (Naomi) responds to popular WWE Superstar and her fiancé's romantic photo on social media

Former WWE Superstar Naomi, aka Trinity Fatu, recently reacted to Sonya Deville and her partner Toni Cassano's photo on Instagram.

Sonya and her fiancé Toni have been in the news since May 2022, when they opened up about their relationship by posting a photo on social media. Since then, the couple has not only inspired fans but has also been a support for the LGBTQ+ community. The couple recently got engaged on 15 February 2023, when Deville proposed to Cassano.

Taking to social media, Sonya recently uploaded a photo alongside her real-life partner, Cassano, as she teased her fans with her caption.

"Wedding tings w babe! (No not ours! YET hehe)," Deville wrote

Trinity reacted to Deville and Toni's romantic photo with a sarcastic comment, as she wrote:

"You play to much sis I was about to get my dress ready lol."

Check out a screengrab of Naomi's comment on Sonya Deville's Instagram post below:

Trinity (Naomi) opened up about quitting WWE alongside Sasha Banks

Speaking in an interview with Denise Salcedo, Trinity opened up about quitting WWE last year alongside her former tag team partner Sasha Banks. The Glow mentioned that although it was extremely tough for her initially, it helped her find what she really wanted.

The former Naomi added that her decision solely depended on her happiness and dignity.

"Initially it was tough. It was really tough, just feeling like my whole world, everything, it all just being cut off. That was tough, but having the time to step away from everything, really ask myself, ‘What do I want in this next season of my life? What have I been missing? What made me feel this way? What is it gonna take for me to feel better, be in a happier place, and also to feel fulfilled? Not just make money, not just be on TV, not just have the fame and all that, but really be fulfilled. To me, if you’re not happy doing all these things, that doesn’t work for me," said Trinity.

It would be interesting to see what plans Trinity Fatu has for her future as a wrestler.

