Trio of WWE stars announced for huge match outside the company 

A trio of WWE stars is set to have a big-time match for a different promotion this weekend. One of the biggest changes to the company since Triple H took over creative is the collaboration with other promotions such as TNA Wrestling.

TNA will hold its annual Rebellion event on April 27 at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California. As part of the promotion's partnership with WWE, several NXT stars are going to be on the card. As announced by TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella on Thursday's episode of iMPACT, Fatal Influence will take on Rosemary, Xia Brookside, and Lei Ying Lee in a six-woman tag team match at Rebellion. Marella made the match official after Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx interfered in Jacy Jayne's match against Rosemary, which resulted in a brawl between all six women.

Other NXT stars on the Rebellion card include Ethan Page, El Hijo del Vikingo, Jakara Jackson, Lash Legend, Gigi Dolin, and Tatum Paxley. Ethan Page will compete in a three-way match for the TNA World Championship against Joe Hendry and Frankie Kazarian.

Vikingo, representing AAA, will face Moose, KC Navarro, Matt Cardona, Leon Slater, and Sidney Akeem in an Ultimate X Match for the X-Division Championship.

Jackson and Legend of The Meta-Four and Dolin and Paxley are part of the four-way tag team match for TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Titles, which also includes champions Ash by Elegance and Heather by Elegance and Spitfire.

WWE set to acquire Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide

In addition to its partnership with TNA Wrestling, WWE further expanded its brand by acquiring Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. The company announced the same at WrestleMania 41, and the sale will be completed later this year.

It was a shocking announcement that only a few people saw coming. El Hijo del Vikingo made his first WWE appearance at WrestleMania 41 when he kicked El Grande Americano before his match against Rey Fenix.

According to Lucha Libre Online, Jeremy Borash will be joining AAA's creative team as a representative for WWE. The plans for the promotion's current roster are still up in the air, with the controversial Alberto El Patron as the Mega AAA Champion.

