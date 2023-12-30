"Triple Crown" WWE champions break silence on brutal SmackDown beatdown

The Street Profits duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins sent a message during the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

Last Friday, Bobby Lashley clashed with Santos Escobar in the Semi-Finals of the United States Championship Number One Contender tournament. With The Profits by his side at ringside, The All Mighty seemed set to advance to the finals. However, a surprise attack on Ford and Dawkins by Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo diverted Lashley's attention, leading to his eventual defeat.

During this week's show, The Profits addressed last week's attack and warned Garza and Carrillo sternly. They vowed that in 2024, the duo would face a severe beatdown for their recent actions.

"We are The Street Profits. The Triple Crown that always puts it down. Angel! Humberto! We ain't forget about you all. New year, new beatdown," they said.

Check out the message sent by Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits below:

Expand Tweet

What WWE has in store for Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits in the near future is something to keep an eye on.

What are your current opinions on the recently formed faction, consisting of Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit WWE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.