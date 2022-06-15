"Endless opportunity" - Triple H addresses class of future WWE Superstars

WWE Hall of Famer Triple H seems to be leading the charge with the WWE NIL program.

The NIL program was launched by WWE late last year. The name, which stands for Next In Line, is a play on the abbreviation of Name, Image & Likeness deals used to market and promote collegiate athletes. WWE uses the program to provide open channels for college stars to join up with the company.

Triple H appeared at the NIL Summit this week to speak about what the company is doing regarding their NIL program. The Game took to social media following the event to thank the new batch of student-athletes who have signed up for the program, tweeting out:

"Thank you to the student athletes who attended the @NILSummit. Excited for the future of #WWENIL and the continued work with our partners. Endless opportunity for @WWE and athletes alike," Triple H said in a tweet.

Triple H trumpets the second class of the WWE NIL program

WWE issued the following press release regarding the 15 new college athletes who will join the company's NIL program:

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) today unveiled 15 college athletes who will join the company’s NIL (Name, Image & Likeness) program – “Next In Line™” – that provides a clear pathway from collegiate athletics to WWE.

The second “Next In Line” class includes athletes from 14 universities, seven NCAA conferences and seven sports, including the program’s first athletes from cheer & dance, gymnastics, volleyball, men’s basketball and representation from an HBCU program.

The company also included the full list of athletes that have signed up for the program:

Ali Mattox from Ole Miss

Case Hatch from Arizona State

Chandler Hayden from Tennessee

Cohlton Schultz from Arizona State

Derrian Gobourne from Auburn

Ericka Link from Elon

Keshaun Moore from Hampton

Luke Ford from Illinois

Maliq Carr from Michigan State

Mikala Hall from Central Michigan

Rachel Glenn from South Carolina

Ruben Banks from Arkansas

Thunder Keck from Stanford

Tyanna Omazic from Miami

Zachary Knighton-Ward from Hofstra

Following the announcement, Triple H took to social media to welcome the new class, stating they could be the future of WWE:

"Welcome the 2nd class of 15 college athletes from around the country. These young men and women represent #WWENIL and what could be the future of @WWE! @NILSummit," Triple H said in a tweet.

Are you familiar with any of these college athletes? If this is how WWE will be building their future roster, we can only hope that The Game will be heavily involved with the process at the WWE Performance Center with NXT.

What did Bret Hart think of AEW doing a tournament to honor his brother? We asked the Hitman here.

LIVE POLL Q. Will the NIL program prove to be a success for WWE's future? Yes No 0 votes so far