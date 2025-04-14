Triple H addresses Cody Rhodes's online backlash

WWE Head of Creative Triple H has shared his opinion on fans complaining about several stars and booking scenarios on the internet. The Game also addressed the recent backlash Cody Rhodes has faced to establish his point.

During his appearance on the FLAGRANT Podcast, the 55-year-old stated that the internet and all the complaining on there is not real life. He used The American Nightmare's example to explain that people on the internet can make anything good seem bad.

“The internet is not real life, and the bitching and the f**king complaining that is on there is not real life. You could read the internet, and it’ll sound like this thing is dead. I’ll use Cody as the example, ‘Cody’s already jumped the shark. He’s dead as a babyface’. He goes, ‘Really? I don’t know. I’m in an arena with 10-15,000 people every night going ape sh*t for me, selling the most merchandise’, but sure, whatever you wanna say on the internet, that’s the golden rule — It’s just opinion of a few people,” he said. [H/T: WrestleOps on X]

You can check out the whole conversation in the video below:

The American Nightmare has been under fire from several fans on the internet, criticizing the Undisputed WWE Champion's title reign. The wrestling promotion also faced backlash on the internet over Jey Uso winning the 2025 Royal Rumble Match.

Triple H set to join an elite list at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

Triple H is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for the second time. The former world champion was previously inducted into the Class of 2019 as a member of D-Generation X.

With his induction later this week, Triple H will join the elite list of stars to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on two different occasions. Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart, Ric Flair, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall are the other stars to have received the honor twice.

WWE recently revealed that Shawn Michaels will induct Triple H into the Hall of Fame. The Heartbreak Kid will return the favor, as Hunter was the one who inducted him into the Hall of Fame in 2011.

