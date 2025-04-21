Triple H addresses Dominik Mysterio WrestleMania 41 victory: "It would never happen"

Dominik Mysterio shocked the WWE Universe at WrestleMania 41 when he became the new Intercontinental Champion. Triple H addressed Dirty Dom's victory after the show, commenting on the success of The Judgment Day member.

Ad

Bron Breakker defended his Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 41 Sunday in a Fatal Four-Way match against Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Penta. It was a hard-hitting match that fans ate up through it all due to some incredible spots, including Breakker spearing Carlito on the announce table.

After hitting a Frog Splash on Balor, Mysterio got the pinfall victory as the crowd inside Allegiant Stadium erupted. It was a raucous reception for a man supposedly hated by the WWE Universe.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on the WrestleMania 41 Post-Show, Triple H was asked about Dominik's career-making win. He had nothing but praise for the 28-year-old star, who proved his doubters wrong.

"If you said that this kid will be one of the most hated heels in the business and then at WrestleMania, somehow that will flip and everybody will love the fact that he wins the Intercontinental Title, I think people might have told you you're hanging out with Travis Scott for too long and that it will never happen, and here we are. It's a testament to Dominik and how good he is," Triple H said.

Ad

Dominik Mysterio has just gone from being one of the most hated WWE stars to receiving a huge ovation from fans at WrestleMania 41 for winning the Intercontinental Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.