Triple H addresses tensions between Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre and CM Punk: "The dynamic of that match completely changed"

As WrestleMania 40 Night 2 gets underway, Triple H has spoken on the tension between three of WWE's top stars: Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and CM Punk.

There's no love lost between Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and CM Punk. After failing to defeat Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, Drew has only grown more persistent in his pursuit. He will get one more chance to defeat Rollins for the title.

A few weeks ago, Punk was added to this match as part of the commentary team. The Straight Edge Superstar has had issues with both men in this match, and it presents an interesting dynamic.

During the Countdown to WrestleMania XL Night 2, a sitdown interview with Triple H was aired where he spoke about the World Heavyweight Championship match.

"There’s a lot of history there. Seth Rollins and CM Punk may not be the biggest fans of each other. I think there’s a respect there. I don’t think they’re the biggest fans of each other. With Drew McIntyre and CM Punk, there’s a lot of water under that bridge too. In my opinion, the dynamic of that match completely changed when they both decided that adding CM Punk on commentary was a good idea."

It will be interesting to see if CM Punk will get involved in the match between Seth and Drew.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Do you think Seth Rollins will retain his title? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion