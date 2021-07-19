Triple H allegedly asked two WWE Superstars to protect him from former DX members 

WWE EVP Triple H allegedly asked Trevor Murdoch and Lance Cade to protect him from Road Dogg and Billy Gunn, back in the 2000s.

Former WWE Superstar Trevor Murdoch recently appeared on Desert Island Grapes and recalled an incident from when he was an active WWE Superstar. Murdoch had heard via the grapevine that Gunn and Dogg were doing autograph signings in the same area where WWE was holding a house show at the time.

There was major heat between Triple H and The New Age Outlaws at the time

Murdoch had heard that the duo was going to hit the ring during Triple H's entrance and beat him up. Triple H and The New Age Outlaws had heat with each other back then and the former DX members were TNA mainstays during that period.

As soon as they saw those guys climb over the railing and begin kicking the sh*t out of Hunter, they would have thought it was part of the show so nobody would have done anything. Hunter would have just been by himself trying to fight off two guys, and people would have thought: ‘Oh look, this is so cool!’

Here's what Triple H told Murdoch:

I want you guys at the curtain and I want you watching my whole match. The minute you see those guys, you hit that f**king ring, and you proceed to start kicking their f**king a**.

Murdoch and Lance Cade agreed and assured Triple H that they would be there if Road Dogg and Billy Gunn showed up. Fortunately, nothing of that sort happened and the duo breathed a sigh of relief.

Dogg and Gunn made their return to WWE in 2012 for a special appearance on the 1000th episode of RAW. The two superstars reunited with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and X-Pac on that night.

They went on to make several more appearances for WWE. The New Age Outlaws defeated Goldust and Cody at the Royal Rumble 2014 event to win the WWE Tag Team Championships. They later lost the belts to The Usos on the road to WrestleMania XXX.

If Murdoch is to be believed, Triple H was genuinely worried about The New Age Outlaws crossing the line on that particular night and attacking him during the house show.

One wonders what would have happened if Dogg and Gunn had shown up at the house show to confront The Game and do something that they would have regretted for a long time to come.

