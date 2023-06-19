Triple H allegedly said "Who the fu*k's this guy?" when fans cheered 37-year-old star on his WWE debut

Triple H was surprised when he saw former WWE Superstar Eddie Ryan getting a massive pop during his NXT UK debut match back in 2018.

British professional wrestler Eddie Ryan made his WWE debut in late 2018 and had two matches on the NXT UK brand. He defeated Saxon Huxley in his NXT UK debut on October 13, 2018.

Eddie Ryan recently had a chat with Johners on the Wrestling With Johners Podcast. He recalled Triple H being impressed with the pop he received from his hometown crowd during his NXT UK debut match against Huxley.

"My name came up and honestly, the pop was insane. And, all the goosebumps and all the adrenaline started to flow, and okay, wasn't expecting that at all. Then you take a little look over your shoulder and you see Triple H and Shawn Michaels just staring at me. And Triple H just stands up and says, 'Who the fu*k's this guy?' And the guy giving you the cues to go through the curtain goes, 'Go!'" [0:54 - 1:20]

Triple H had high hopes for the NXT UK brand

NXT UK went on a hiatus last year, and WWE announced that the brand would make a return as NXT Europe in 2023. Back in 2020, WWE paused producing NXT UK events for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While speaking with Metro around that time, The Game revealed that NXT UK would resume filming in the BT Sport studios in London. Here's what he said:

“It’s an amazing facility. The intent is for us to be able to in there long-term to be able to create this content, and I think if later down the line, we get to a place where fans can come in – obviously we’d be thrilled and excited.” (H/T Metro)

Several top UK talents like Eddie Ryan got a chance to showcase their skills in NXT UK. Ryan's Wikipedia page states that he is still an active wrestler in the UK. His fans would love for him to get another shot at a WWE career somewhere down the line.

If you use Ryan's quotes, please credit Johners and give a H/T to Sportskeeda!

