Triple H allegedly took a massive shot at top WWE star during phone call with Kevin Nash

Triple H allegedly took a jibe at a current WWE Superstar while talking to Kevin Nash over a call.

LA Knight recently took a shot at Kevin Nash in a promo on WWE SmackDown. Previously, Nash had targeted Knight as he believed that the latter was ripping off Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock.

Kevin Nash recently opened up about LA Knight's reported negotiations with WWE. The WWE Hall of Famer stated that he had a chat with Triple H about LA Knight. If Nash's words are to be believed, The Game took a shot at Knight during the call. Check out Nash's comments:

"I call Triple H. 'Paul, what's the deal?' Early, it said negotiations were going great and then it seemed like there was a hitch. Paul told me, 'I don't understand. This kid...' 'Kid? This guy is my age. Are you more worried about the fact that his fan appeal will recede faster than his hairline?' Unless you're just a knob gobbler, there is no way you would pick those sunglasses as something to wear. Paul said, 'We're so far apart that the only way I'll sign this guy is as a nostalgia act.' 'Like me, a legends deal?' 'Yeah, he's doing their sh*t. I can't give him the same pay as guys going out there doing original sh*t.'" [H/T Fightful]

LA Knight has spoken up about Triple H getting behind his character

LA Knight has been getting insane reactions from the WWE Universe for some time now. He recently had a chat with Alex McCarthy of Daily Mail. He opened up about Triple H acknowledging him during the post-Money In The Bank 2023 press conference:

“I don’t think he had a choice after a while,” LA Knight said. “After Saudi Arabia, they’re chanting it right in his face. And then in England, a lot of the questions are about me, and I almost saw his face. He was probably like, more questions about this guy, this is getting out of control." [H/T Daily Mail]

It would be interesting to listen to what LA Knight has to say in response to Kevin Nash's comments. He certainly won't be thrilled with what was said about him and would hit back in his indomitable style.

