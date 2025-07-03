Triple H allegedly tried to take former WWE star's eye out in a private jet

Former WWE employee Jonathan Coachman recalled Triple H attempting to take out his eye. The two were traveling together in a private jet, along with Vince McMahon, when the incident occurred.
Jonathan Coachman was a part of WWE from 1999 to 2008, during which he played multiple roles, including commentator, backstage interviewer, and even Interim General Manager. He returned to the company in 2018, joining the RAW commentary team. He later transitioned into a pre-show panel host before departing WWE in 2021.
During a recent edition of his Coach and Bro show, Jonathan Coachman told the story about the time he and Triple H were traveling in a private jet for a press conference, and the latter threw a banana peel at him with full force that could have taken his eye out.
"One trip, we had only four of us going to a press conference. So Triple H, who’s like a kid around Vince [McMahon], always trying to impress him. He’s sitting on one seat and I’m at the back. You know what he did? Triple H eats a banana. He takes the banana, and I just had my eyes barely open, looking at Vince. He’s like a little kid going, ‘watch this, watch this.’ And Triple H revs up and he throws the banana peel as hard as he can from 10ft. 1 in a million shot. Boom! And I catch it. They go crazy as if he had meant to do. ‘Oh, I knew you were going to catch it.’ No. You were going to take my eye out with the butt of the banana peel. That is what you were going to do." [From 8:19 to 9:02]
Jonathan Coachman has not made any appearances for WWE since his departure in 2021. He now hosts multiple podcasts, where he discusses pro wrestling.
Please credit the original source with H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription if you use any quotes from the podcast.
