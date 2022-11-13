Triple H allowed 3 current WWE Superstars to watch the filming of the Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36

Triple H permitted three WWE Superstars to watch the filming of the Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36 in 2020.

At WrestleMania 36, The Undertaker defeated AJ Styles in a Boneyard match. This was The Deadman's final outing. He received a well-deserved WWE Hall of Fame induction earlier this year.

Current WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano recently revealed an interesting backstage tidbit about the cinematic match. Apparently, Gargano asked Triple H's permission to watch the filming and was granted the same:

"Given the historical significance of it potentially being Undertakers last Mania match at the time.. Me, Candice and Tommaso asked Hunter if we could go watch the filming and he let us come by and check it out! Definitely a cool moment to look back on."

How did fans react to Gargano's tweet about Triple H's heartfelt gesture?

Johnny Gargano's tweet about Triple H allowing him and others to watch the filming of the Boneyard match received several responses from fans. Check out some of the most notable reactions below:

It's quite well-known that Triple H has respect for Johnny Gargano. The RAW Superstar flourished under The Game's leadership back during the Black & Gold era of NXT. Here's what Gargano had to say about his big return to WWE:

"I was fine not doing anything. Totally fulfilled not doing anything. Luckily, I have people around me to have conversations, so I didn't have to think about business or wrestling, they can talk about that stuff, and all I can worry about is dad life. I watch everything, I'm a fan of wrestling, and for me, I want to go to the place that not only could utilize me best, but a place where I already have a relationship with Hunter and a lot of people backstage. That was a big thing for me, I'm all about relationships and familiarity. As soon as the change happened, there was only one option in my head." [H/T Comicbook]

Watching the filming of the iconic Boneyard match must have been a surreal experience for Gargano, Candice LeRae, and Tommaso Ciampa. Fans would love nothing but to hear more about Gargano's experience watching it.

Did you enjoy the Boneyard match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36?

