Triple H announces future of WWE is changing, heading into WrestleMania - Rhea Ripley involved as 3 huge matches will start it

Triple H has just announced that the future of WWE is changing shape as the company now heads into WrestleMania 41. He talked about three matches that would be the beginning of this change.

The Game has his work cut out for him as the creative head of the company as he books the shows heading into another WrestleMania. Once again, the landscape of the promotion has changed with John Cena's sudden heel turn, shocking everyone at Elimination Chamber. As fans try to collect their breath and get ready for what's next, Triple H took to social media and has let everyone know there's no pause button on this situation.

Next? There are three title matches set for RAW tonight. Triple H said that it was the perfect way to follow up a historic Elimination Chamber. The three bouts will see Lyra Valkyria defend her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Ivy Nile, The War Raiders will defend their titles against American Made's Creed Brothers, and finally, in a clash that most fans have been excited about: Rhea Ripley defending her gold against a determined IYO SKY.

"How do you follow up a historic #WWEChamber? THREE championship matches on #WWERaw…The #WrestleMania landscape takes shape TONIGHT," The Game wrote on X/Twitter.

With these three matches taking place, the winners will be effectively changing the future of WWE as the champions heading into WrestleMania 41.

