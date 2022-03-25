Triple H announces retirement from in-ring competition

After months of speculation concerning Triple H's health following his cardiac arrest, he has taken a call on his wrestling career. The Game has officially announced that he will retire from in-ring competition on Espn's First Take with Stephen A. Smith.

He suffered a cardiac arrest in September 2021, which left him taking considerable time off from his duties in WWE. The health scare was brought upon Paul Levesque from a previously undetected genetic condition. The issue had to be treated with a subsequent surgery, after which he was expected to make a full recovery.

But it seems even with the recovery, HHH has decided to take the high road, hanging up the sledgehammer and boots for good.

What will be Triple H's next move in WWE?

Triple H @TripleH

See you soon I’ve been blown away by the outreach and support from so many people. I’m recovering, doing well, & deeply grateful for all the love in my life. Especially grateful for @ShawnMichaels & all the Superstars & crew @WWENXT ! (Steph and the girls loved the snacks!)See you soon I’ve been blown away by the outreach and support from so many people. I’m recovering, doing well, & deeply grateful for all the love in my life. Especially grateful for @ShawnMichaels & all the Superstars & crew @WWENXT! (Steph and the girls loved the snacks!) See you soon 🙏❤️

For now, it looks as if The Game will take his retirement seriously to not allow for further health scares. Perhaps he'll get back to his duties back in the office and resume his role behind the scenes in WWE.

Maybe we'll get to see the former World Champion make a comeback in the NXT circle. We're sure the crowd has quite missed the presence of the mastermind behind NXT's resurgence. The Game will be looking forward to working with the new, fresh crop of talent in the 2.0 change-up of the brand that occurred in his absence.

