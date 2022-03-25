×
Create
Notifications

Triple H announces retirement from in-ring competition

Triple H will step away from in-ring competition
Triple H will step away from in-ring competition
Mohammad Haroon
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon 1
Modified Mar 25, 2022 10:07 PM IST
News

After months of speculation concerning Triple H's health following his cardiac arrest, he has taken a call on his wrestling career. The Game has officially announced that he will retire from in-ring competition on Espn's First Take with Stephen A. Smith.

He suffered a cardiac arrest in September 2021, which left him taking considerable time off from his duties in WWE. The health scare was brought upon Paul Levesque from a previously undetected genetic condition. The issue had to be treated with a subsequent surgery, after which he was expected to make a full recovery.

But it seems even with the recovery, HHH has decided to take the high road, hanging up the sledgehammer and boots for good.

BREAKING: @TripleH announced his retirement from in-ring competition on @espn @firsttake with @stephenasmith. https://t.co/qnyw9NVtv4

What will be Triple H's next move in WWE?

I’ve been blown away by the outreach and support from so many people. I’m recovering, doing well, & deeply grateful for all the love in my life. Especially grateful for @ShawnMichaels & all the Superstars & crew @WWENXT! (Steph and the girls loved the snacks!) See you soon 🙏❤️

For now, it looks as if The Game will take his retirement seriously to not allow for further health scares. Perhaps he'll get back to his duties back in the office and resume his role behind the scenes in WWE.

Also Read Article Continues below

Maybe we'll get to see the former World Champion make a comeback in the NXT circle. We're sure the crowd has quite missed the presence of the mastermind behind NXT's resurgence. The Game will be looking forward to working with the new, fresh crop of talent in the 2.0 change-up of the brand that occurred in his absence.

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande
comments icon 1
comments icon1 comment

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी