Triple H and another top name getting released from WWE in post-WrestleMania budget cut is a possibility, says veteran

Triple H has played a major role in making WWE the hottest it has been since the Attitude Era. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes Hunter could get axed after WrestleMania XL.

The 14-time World Champion took over the creative duties of the global juggernaut in July 2022 after Vince McMahon stepped down from the position due to allegations of sexual misconduct. While McMahon returned to the company a few months later, Hunter continued to oversee the booking decisions and that didn't change even after the TKO takeover.

However, Vince Russo believes that with The Rock now once again an integral part of WWE, the company could end up releasing Triple H after WrestleMania XL.

"With The Rock now putting his foot back in and dabbling in pro wrestling once again, there’s no need for Triple H. There’s not a spot for Triple H. This happens all the time in wrestling. In wrestling, I don’t care who you are, including Vince McMahon, you have a run. Everybody has a run, and that run comes to an end. Kevin Dunn’s run just came to an end. Vince McMahon’s run just came to an end. I believe, and this is strictly my opinion, I believe that after WrestleMania, Triple H’s run is going to come to an end," he said. [9:31 - 10:31]

Vince Russo believes WWE could also let go of Nick Khan along with Triple H

Vince Russo added that Nick Khan could also be on the list but the chances of that happening are a bit lower as the WWE President has done some tremendous work for the company.

"I also believe Nick Khan may be on that chopping block. However, I do believe that Nick Khan has a little bit more rope because he has made some tremendous business deals for WWE. He has made them a tremendous amount of money. I do believe Nick Khan does has some value, even though Ari [Emanuel] has his own people who could do what Nick Khan does," added Russo. [10:32 - 11:05]

WWE is currently on the Road to WrestleMania XL, with just three days to go for the two-night extravaganza. The Game and Co. have been promoting this year's event as the greatest WrestleMania of all time, which will see The Rock make an in-ring return after eight years.

