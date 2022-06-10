Triple H strikes DX pose at Shane McMahon's son's graduation ceremony

Triple H recently attended Shane McMahon's son's high school graduation.

The Game is a part of the McMahon family. He's Stephanie McMahon's husband. The couple is parents to three daughters. The King of Kings also has a history with Shane, as the latter advised him not to date the boss's daughter. Despite the suggestion, Hunter married Stephanie in 2003. Things have all gone well for The Game since then. He has been a crucial member of The Authority and holds a respectable position in Vince McMahon's empire.

Shane's son Declan recently graduated high school. The former world champion, who seldom made public appearances since suffering a critical heart condition, was present at the ceremony. It was a moment of pride for the young McMahon as he took to his official Instagram account on Wednesday to share pictures from the event alongside his uncle-in-law.

He coupled the post with the caption: 'Playing the game four years. Onto the next.' They were also seen doing the D-Generation X pose at the graduation ceremony.

Mick Foley comments on Triple H's in-ring abilities

The Hardcore Legend recently spoke about The Game's in-ring capabilities.

On the latest episode of his Foley Is Pod podcast, Foley revealed the attribute that makes Hunter an all-time great. He went on to call him one of the greatest in-ring generals of all time:

“He was great and one of the great ring generals of all time. I know sometimes there may be some debate on where Triple H belongs – I was in there [with him]. You take someone who can bring out the best in his opponents, and that’s one of the great attributes for an all-time great, which Triple H was." (H/T: 411mania.com)

The Game announced his in-ring retirement on March 24, 2022. However, he did appear at WrestleMania 38 to address the crowd after the announcement.

