Triple H has avoided a Vince McMahon habit, says legend, and has transformed WWE (Exclusive)

The new era of WWE has been one of the most discussed topics in pro wrestling, as Triple H has overseen a stark improvement in booking. Dutch Mantell praised The Game and WWE while also explaining the changes that have contributed to their recent success.

Following a record-breaking WrestleMania, WWE has continued the momentum on TV by introducing fresh angles and characters.

While reacting to the latest SmackDown episode on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell highlighted the cohesiveness in the storytelling and how all the divisions are thriving currently.

Mantell recalled that in the past, Vince McMahon would often hotshot an angle to get a quick ratings boost. The former manager stated that Triple H, however, had ditched McMahon's apparent trend and is rather focussing on giving each talent proper long-term stories.

"We've kind of seen Vince do this. Things are down, he hotshots, and that works a week or two and it goes back to where it was. Now, everybody has a story or is getting there to have a story." [30:20 onwards]

Dutch Mantell was impressed by Triple H's thorough approach to revamping WWE's presentation. Mantell likened it to someone burning a place down entirely before building again from scratch.

The wrestling veteran said WWE's newfound patience towards fine-tuning its product is and will continue to give them rewards.

"But now, this whole landscape is so different from 18 months ago. It looks like someone just came in, took some gasoline and a match, threw it in there, blew it up, restarted it, and this is what we've got. They did a good job. Now, they've got doors and windows, hallways, alleyways, and everything open for them to go down, but they are not in a hurry." [29:49 - 30:19]

With a lot of content to offer every week, Triple H and the writing team do have a challenging job, but thus far, it seems like they aren't making too many mistakes.

Please credit Smack Talk and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Ludwig Kaiser explains why Imperium is so over. Check out his comments below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback