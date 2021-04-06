Triple H on Bad Bunny taking the spot of WWE stars at WrestleMania 37

Triple H discussed Bad Bunny's WrestleMania 37 match and hit out at those that criticized WWE's decision to add the musician to the WrestleMania 37 card.

Triple H was a guest on the recent Pardon My Take show where he discussed WrestleMania and a celebrity who will make his debut on The Show of Shows, Bad Bunny.

The Game stated that Bad Bunny has earned his respect with the hard work that he has put in ahead of his match at WrestleMania 37.

"I think some people look at Bad Bunny and go, 'What is he doing in WWE? I wish they wouldn't do that or whatever.' He's one of the guys that from a celebrity standpoint, he's been a huge fan, and I've met him a few times and I knew he was at that level of fandom. But when I say dedicated himself to the idea that he was going to do something with WWE, like picked himself up, rented a house in Orlando and moved to Orlando, and has been at the PC every day. I see people online going, 'First time he takes a bump in the ring he'll be done with.' That was a long time ago. He is tearing it up in the ring every day. When people say, 'He's taken up a spot,' he's earned my respect and the spot that he has."

Triple H said it was the musician's dream to be in the ring and has earned every second of being in a WWE ring.

Bad Bunny's match at WrestleMania 37

Bad Bunny was originally supposed to face The Miz in a singles match at WrestleMania 37, but the match was changed on this past week's RAW.

Advertisement

The musician will now team up with Damian Priest to face the team of The Miz and John Morrison, and the match will take place on night 1 of WrestleMania 37.

Please H/T Pardon My Take and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.