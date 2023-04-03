Triple H becomes emotional while delivering devastating news about WrestleMania performer

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H shared some heartbreaking news during the post-WrestleMania press conference.

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair successfully defended her title against Asuka at the Show of Shows. During her entrance, the EST of WWE was accompanied by several young ladies dancing to her theme song while waving their braids.

During the WrestleMania Sunday Press Conference, Triple H detailed that one of the girls that danced with Bianca had just lost her mother that morning.

"I wanted to mention and offer condolences, thoughts and prayers. There was a little girl in that troupe today, as they got here, they came and informed us that her mom passed away this morning. It's the little girl that was the contortionist that Bianca danced with."

The Game almost broke down as he recalled how all the members of the troupe and Bianca Belair went out of their way to make the day memorable for her despite the devastating news.

"To see everybody come together around her, to see everybody come to me to tell me about it, and then or us to do what we do, which is give her that opportunity in that moment with Bianca and create a moment for her on the worst day of her life that she'll never forget, that's why we do what we do on so many levels." [From 33:45 - 35:10]

The WWE Universe was heartbroken after Triple H's announcement

Several members of the WWE Universe reacted to Triple H breaking down during the presser.

Several fans swarmed social media to offer their condolences and describe how much character and mental fortitude the little girl showed while dealing with this massive personal tragedy.

Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo



Wow. Triple H just informed us that the little girl who danced with Bianca Belair tonight had just lost her mother today. Triple H is emotional telling us the story.Wow. #Wrestlemania #Wrestlemania 39 Triple H just informed us that the little girl who danced with Bianca Belair tonight had just lost her mother today. Triple H is emotional telling us the story. Wow. #Wrestlemania #Wrestlemania39

Some fans commended Triple H and WWE for the way they handled the situation and gave her a silver lining amidst the sad news.

‎ ...Brxdley ‎⎊ @BrxdleyH @_denisesalcedo WWE really does bring light into a dark world! but no child should have to suffer at such a young age! sending my prayers to her @_denisesalcedo WWE really does bring light into a dark world! but no child should have to suffer at such a young age! sending my prayers to her 😔

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling offer our sincerest condolences to the little girl, her team, and her family.

