Triple H doesn't believe an all-women's wrestling show equals equality

This afternoon Triple H took part in a media call that was supposed to be focused on NXT TakeOver: In Your House. However, a few questions steered things in other directions.

During the call, Gary Cassidy of Inside The Ropes asked Triple H about NWA's all-women's pay-per-view coming in August, led by former six-time WWE Women's Champion Mickie James.

Cassidy brought up the fact that James has said she wants to work with other promotions for this event regardless of contractual status. He wondered if that would be something WWE would be interested in doing or if they had plans of doing another all-women's event in the future. Triple H's response was certainly interesting.

"Haven't we already done them? It's a funny thing to me," Triple H began. "So equality is equality. Equality is not, I want my own show. Equality is not, we have to have our own program. If I told you that I was making an all men's program and I didn't want women on it, it would be criticized, and I'm not saying that's right or wrong. I do think it's funny when people go, 'I want the best in the world regardless of contractual status.' But, I'm sorry, but from a business person standpoint, then why do we have contractual status? Like it doesn't make any sense to me."

On the #NXTTakeOver call, I asked @TripleH about @MickieJames’ saying she wants the best women on EMPOWERRR regardless of contract status.



Triple H says dismissing contractual status isn’t smart business, and if you want to wrestle the best women in the world, you come to WWE. — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 10, 2021

Triple H says the best women's wrestlers in the world are in WWE

Triple H went on to make a bold proclamation by saying if someone wants to wrestle the best female talent in the world, they need to come to WWE because that's where they are. He also said the best women's wrestlers are in WWE, and if they aren't, they are looking to be a part of the company.

"Yeah, if you want to wrestle the best women in the world, come to the WWE. That's where they are," Triple H stated. "If you want to go elsewhere and say that they are, that's an opinion. And you can, but it is what it is, and while I'm all for it. I was one of the biggest drivers of it. Will we do another all-women's event down the line? Possibly, but you know it's not the must-have in the moment. I think we do an amazing job of displaying our female athletes, and is it perfect no. Will it always be in flux? Yes. But I think we do a pretty good job, and in my opinion, the best female performers in the world are in WWE, and then if they're not, they want to be."

AEW and NWA wrestler Thunder Rosa saw these comments this afternoon and responded in kind on social media with her opinion on the matter.

The Best Female Wrestlers are not located in one company not even in one country . They are spread over many companies and many countries! Talented women across the Globe! — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) June 10, 2021

What do you make of Triple H's comments? Do you believe the best women's wrestlers are in WWE? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

To stay updated with the latest news, rumors, and controversies in WWE every day, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s YouTube channel.

Edited by Alan John