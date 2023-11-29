Triple H believes "high-stakes" NXT match featuring 3 main roster stars will "set the stage" for major WWE show

Triple H just stated that a major NXT match set to take place tonight featuring three main roster stars will "set the stage" for an upcoming WWE event.

Ever since Wes Lee made his shocking return to NXT, he has made his intentions very clear that he is after the NXT North American Championship currently held by Dominik Mysterio. Lee, who previously held the North American title, was a fighting champion who defended his belt multiple times during his reign.

However, he lost the title to Dominik Mysterio thanks to interference from The Judgment Day. Since then, he hasn't been able to recapture the title that was once dear to him. Lee took a little break from NXT and returned with his focus on Mysterio.

Tonight, Wes Lee will get the opportunity to do just that as he faces Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano, and Cameron Grimes in a fatal 4-way match where the winner will receive a shot at the NXT North American Championship.

The match has Triple H excited, and the WWE Chief Content Officer took to social media to declare that the bout will set the stage for NXT Deadline.

"Setting the #NXTDeadline stage with a night of opportunity for some of #WWENXT’s best and brightest…Two #IronSurvivor Qualifying Matches plus @WesLee_WWE vs. @BRONSONISHERE vs. @JohnnyGargano vs. @CGrimesWWE in a huge, high-stakes #Fatal4Way, LIVE tonight 8/7c @USANetwork"

It remains to be seen who will be next in line to face Dominik Mysterio at NXT Deadline.

