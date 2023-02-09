Triple H books massive first-time match for Former Champion on WWE RAW

WWE RAW has been full of surprises over the past few months as Triple H is the one behind the curtains to run and book the show. Recently, the company announced that Mustafa Ali would take on Bronson Reed days before the Elimination Chamber event.

The landscape of WWE changed completely when Triple H took over the creative department and began to book shows every week. WWE RAW has benefited the most from this decision as fans witness new faces.

In December 2022, Bronson Reed, aka Jonah, returned to the company and assisted The Miz in defeating Dexter Lumis in a Ladder match on WWE RAW. Upon his return, Reed has been dominant on the red brand.

Last week, Reed qualified for the Elimination Chamber match for the United States Championship. Recently, it was announced that days before the premium live event, Bronson Reed will face Mustafa Ali on RAW.

It will be interesting to see how Bronson Reed makes a statement to all four challengers and the champion ahead of the premium live event.

Bronson Reed is a former NXT North American Champion before joining WWE RAW

In 2020, Bronson Reed was one of the rising stars in the former black-and-gold brand under Triple H. He did not win the Breakout Tournament but was part of several memorable moments in the brand's history.

In 2021, he stacked several major victories before winning a Gauntlet Eliminator match to become the new number-one contender for the North American Championship.

Reed later defeated Johnny Gargano in a Steel Cage match to win his first singles title in the company. Unfortunately, he lost the title in less than seven weeks before leaving the company.

Upon his return, he has been a part of WWE RAW. Last week, Mustafa Ali trash-talked Reed to Dolph Ziggler, which has now led to a singles match between the two on the red brand.

Do you think Bronson Reed will win the United States Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022? Sound off in the comment section below.

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : 0 votes